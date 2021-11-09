Man Dead After Early-Morning Shooting At Tulsa Gas Station

By: Gabe Castillo

-

Tulsa Police say a man is dead after an early-morning shooting at a Tulsa gas station.

According to police, the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. on Monday at a QuikTrip near East 21st Street and South Memorial Drive.

Officers say it started after the shooting victim walked over to the suspect at a gas pump and an argument unfolded between the two. Police say that was when the suspect shot the victim.

Police have not yet identified the man who was killed, but say he was pronounced deceased after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Lieutenant Brandon Watkins from the Tulsa Police Department said, “It’s been a busy weekend busy last month and a half or so but still lower than we were last year, and hopefully people will knock it off.”

Police say they are interviewing witnesses and working to piece together what happened.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.





This is a developing story stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.