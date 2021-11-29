Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank Arrested After Short Pursuit

By: Gabe Castillo

Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank near I-44 and Harvard on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect arrived at the bank by taxi cab and allegedly presented a bank cashier with a note and a backpack, implying that they had a weapon.

Police say after the bank employee placed the money on the counter, the suspect loaded their backpack with the money and made their way to the back exit.

Officers say the suspect then dropped the bag full of money after he was stopped by a bank employee. The suspect then fled from the scene on foot.

Police say officers eventually caught up with the suspect near 46th and Florence after a short pursuit

Officers on the scene say they recovered most of the money that was taken.

Officers said no one was hurt during the robbery, pursuit or arrest.