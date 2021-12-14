OHP Troopers Identify Remains Found Along I-44

Tuesday, December 14th 2021, 12:25 pm
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers have identified a victim whose remains were discovered along I-44 eastbound, near the Broken Arrow Expressway in late November.
Related Story: OHP Troopers Investigate After Body Discovered Along I-44
Troopers identified the victim as 48-year-old Jessica Quickle.
According to troopers, the accident occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 28.
Troopers say Quickle was lying in the roadway and was struck by an undetermined amount of vehicles.
December 14th, 2021
July 17th, 2023
May 9th, 2023
July 21st, 2023
July 21st, 2023