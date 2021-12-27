Skiatook PD Announces Death Of 911 Supervisor

Heath Cox died on Christmas Day.

Sunday, December 26th 2021, 9:18 pm

By: News On 6


SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

Heath Cox died on Christmas Day.

Cox served as dispatch supervisor since March of 2015, but worked for the City of Skiatook since 1999.

He leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a grandson.

The Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police created a memorial fund for Cox's family.

The Skiatook Police Department is also accepting donations in-person -- to contribute to the fund.

A GoFundMe account has been setup HERE.
