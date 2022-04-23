Jury Deliberating In David Ware Murder Trial

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 7:04 pm

The jury in the David Ware murder trial is now deliberating.

Ware is charged with shooting and killing a Tulsa police sergeant and shooting another officer during a June 2020 traffic stop. Earlier on Friday, the judge in the case ruled against giving the jury self-defense instructions. The jury will not be excused until they reach a verdict for each charge.

Prosecutors wrapped their closing arguments talking about choices. They said Officers asked David Ware 63 total times to get out of the car and comply and every single time Ware made the wrong choice. Then, they said he made the choice to shoot both officers to avoid going to jail.

Ware’s attorney Kevin Adams argued Ware was bullied during the traffic stop and the officers acted like they could do whatever they wanted because Ware was a “bad guy.”

Adams argued that the officers treated Ware like the “garbage class of society” and the reason Ware refused to comply was because all he wanted was to be treated like a normal human being.

Adams said the truth is in the three videos and the truth is the officers violated Ware’s rights and broke the law by kicking Ware. Prosecutors picked apart Wares testimony and said Ware admitted to the jury he reached for the gun and shot the officer and even said he shot both of them in the head and made it clear he shot Sgt. Johnson first.

The say Ware then had the thought process to have a get away driver, change his clothes, and hid because he didn’t want to get caught. They argued Ware’s attorney was trying to get the jury to think police staged the scene or didn’t do a good investigation.

If Ware is found guilty of murder, the second part of the trial will begin Monday where the jury will determine whether to sentence Ware to life in prison with the possibility of parole, life without parole, or death.

