Friday, April 22nd 2022, 7:27 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is hosting a public meeting next week to discuss the Gilcrease Turnpike.

The new turnpike will connect Highway 412 to I-44 on the west side of Tulsa.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 26th at 6 p.m. at the Chandler Park Community Center.

Officials say attendees are encouraged to come with questions.