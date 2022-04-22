Watch: Guthrie Green To Host Earth Day Celebration

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 2:38 pm

By: News On 6

It’s Earth Day and people across Green Country are celebrating. Organizers said this day is about bringing people together to make a difference. One of the biggest events will be happening on Saturday at Guthrie Green with music and arts, activities, environmental speakers, and a sustainable fashion show.

Marilyn McCulloch is the Executive Director for the Carrie Dickerson Foundation, one of the event’s main sponsors. She said Earth Day is a way to bring people together in a positive atmosphere.

There will be booths and organizations with topics including gardening, bees, recycling, and composting. Speakers will talk about water and air quality, and current environmental issues in Oklahoma.

The fashion show will feature models wearing clothes made from recycled items like magazines and grocery bags.

At Chandler Park on Friday, elementary students joined in activities and learned about nature for the first Earth Day on the Hill.

"Of course, every day should be Earth Day. We want people to just remember that we are supposed to be good stewards of the planet and that if we use it up, we're damaging our environment. There are many ways to cooperate with the planet, to take care of the planet, to preserve species and clean water and air and for everyone to have access to those things,” McCulloch said.

There is a free film screening at Guthrie Green at 9 p.m. on Friday ahead of the big event this weekend. The Earth Day Celebration is Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.