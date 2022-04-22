Police Officers, Firefighters Join Together For 'Smoke and Guns' Charity Fight Night

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 1:05 pm

By: News On 6

Firefighters and police officers from across the country are in Tulsa getting ready to battle it out, all for a good cause.

The 7th annual Smoke and Guns MMA event is happening Saturday at the BOK. For some of the fighters, this is the first time they've signed up for the event.

“I was thinking what if I never did this you know. I think I would have missed an opportunity to show my kids how to be fearless and not worry about what people think and not worry about results just cut loose and do what god has blessed us with opportunities to do," said Nolan Boyd.

Boyd is one of the 16 Oklahoma first responders fighting Saturday night. All the money raised will go to two Oklahoma charities.

“Whoever wins the most fights at the end of the night, 60% of the money raised donated to their charity. And then the loser gets 40%," said Dustin Fletcher.

The police officers are raising money for the Oklahoma Special Olympics and firefighters are raising money for Oklahoma Burn Camp. They've been working out and getting ready for months.

“We’re not really just putting in the average guy that doesn’t know too much about fighting. They have done the time and preparation. If anything police officers and firefighters know how to do its train. We train all the time. So you just add a little bit of extra tool to them to know how to MMA and fight and box and they’ll get it taken care of," said Fletcher.

“Myself and the guy that I’m fighting, he’s from Maryland. Diego Peclat he’s from Rio De Janeiro, he’s had professional fights MMA, I’ve had professional fights MMA, so with this, it's essentially just going to be a fun, you know, charity event and we’re going to try to put on a good show," said Josh Dupler.







