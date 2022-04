Sunday, April 24th 2022, 8:03 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman They Say Admitted To Shooting Her Neighbor

Tulsa Police arrested a woman who they said shot her neighbor while she was standing on a balcony.

Police said that Breanna Walls, 26, hit the victim in her left leg Saturday night.

Detectives also said she admitted to shooting the victim two door down when speaking with detectives.

Police also said they found a black pistol behind an ATV inside the home.

Officers arrested Walls for shooting with intent to kill.