Sunday, April 24th 2022, 10:09 pm

By: News On 6

Residents of Tulsa County whose homes were damaged in 2019's historic floods could soon receive some federal relief.

The county may formally buy out damaged homes, using more than $14 million in federal relief money.

The last meeting with more information about FEMA Flood buyouts is happening on Monday.

It's at the Collinsville Veterans Community Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

You can learn more about the application process and the buy-out timeline at the meeting.