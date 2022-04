Monday, April 25th 2022, 11:57 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out near Pine and North Harvard on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say a dog died in the fire.

Currently it is unclear if anyone was living inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.