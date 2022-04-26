OHP Releases Video Showing Efforts To Rescue Driver Trapped After Crash

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 7:54 am

By: News On 6

New video, shared by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) shows state troopers helping fight a fire after a driver crashed his car into a building in Sperry in March.

Related Story: Driver Dies After Crashing Into Sperry Building, Sparking Fire

OHP says Trooper Aaron Kern tried to save the man who crashed on March 27th. Trooper Kern tried to pull the driver to safety, but his legs were pinned.

Related Story: Sperry Mayor Reflects On Downtown History After Deadly Crash Causes Building Collapse

At one point, Kern even grabbed a fire hose to try and put out the fire.

Troopers used a wrecker to pull the car out, but despite all their efforts, the driver didn't make it.

Related Story: Sperry Building Destroyed After Being Hit By Car, Damaged By Fire