Watch: Tulsa Performing Arts Center Hosts 'Salome'

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 2:26 pm

The Tulsa Opera's show "Salome" is taking the stage this weekend, and a Cherokee citizen and Tulsa native has a pivotal role in the production. Thaddeus Strassberger is back in town after staging productions all over Europe. “Salome” is Strassberger’s Tulsa Opera debut. He designed every set piece and costume.

He said he hopes the audience will have an immersive experience, where they feel like they're at the birthday party of King Herod. "We're just creating this extravagant world that is completely 360 that the audience is right in the middle of,” Strassberger said.

Strassberger is the director, scenic and costume designer for the show, "Salome," at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. It’s a story that's come full circle since he grew up working on the same stage.

"I worked backstage as an intern, as a production assistant, as a props person, as an electrician doing everything I could to gain experience about making shows and it gave me a really solid foundation,” Strassberger said.

He said that foundation launched him to working on productions around the world including China, Russia, all over Europe, and the Middle East. "And it's really satisfying to come back and work in the same space and with many of the same people here, who are still dedicating their talents to the Tulsa Opera productions,” Strassberger said.

He said the costumes were designed in London, all custom embroidery and everything done by hand. The show will include a marching band, Tulsa Tyrant fighters, hip hop dancers, and an international cast of opera singers.

After years of shows getting canceled in person, he said there's nothing like being together again for a performance and being back on stage. "I think everybody's just in such a good mood with all of this pent-up energy, to come back and make something that's really explosive and exciting to bring us back to life,” Strassberger said.

The show is on Friday, April 29 and Sunday, May 1. Click here for more information on Salome, including showtime and tickets prices. For more information on the work of Tulsa native Thaddeus Strassberger, click here.



