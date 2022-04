Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 12:43 pm

By: News On 6

New Collinsville Animal Ordinances Go Into Effect In 1 Month

The City of Collinsville wants to let residents know about two new animal ordinances that go into effect a month from now.

First, pet owners will be required to clean up after their animals when out with them.

Second, all pets will be required to be spayed or neutered.

There are exemptions to that rule that requires special registration and abide by other rules.

These go into effect on May 27.

People are encouraged to contact city animal control with questions and concerns.