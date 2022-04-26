Family & Children’s Services, OSU, To Fill Donated Tulsa Office Building

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 5:32 pm

Tulsa's Family & Children's Services and the OSU Center for Health Sciences are formally opening new office space in Legacy Plaza West, one of two redeveloped office buildings now used for non-profit work.

The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation donated the building and now the Family & Children's Services is filling eight floors. Oklahoma State will also take six floors in the renovated tower. The larger space has allowed F&CS to consolidate several offices into a new headquarters.

OSU has opened several clinics and some healthcare-related administrative offices in Legacy Plaza West.

In a statement prior to the formal opening, Dr. Johnny Stephens, the President of OSU's Center for Health Sciences, said:

“We are so grateful to the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation for their immense generosity in gifting OSU the significant footprint at Legacy Plaza where we can treat patients in a modern facility. It also provides for a collaborative environment with Family & Children's Services as our next-door neighbors.”