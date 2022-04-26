Oklahoma Highway Troopers Recognized For Rescue Efforts In Sperry

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 5:14 pm

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released video of their troopers were helping pull a car out of building after the driver crashed into the building, causing the car and building to catch fire. It happened on March 27 and troopers said despite all their efforts, the driver didn't make it.

Troopers said the man was pinned inside of the car after a high-speed chase, and they knew they had just minutes to get him out before the building would collapse.

The video shows Trooper Aaron Kern on top of a car, trying to get to the man out, after he crashed through the building. "We couldn't see the driver, he was so buried in bricks, he had went through two brick walls," Kern said.

Kern said they got a call around midnight on March 27 that a car had crashed into a building in downtown Sperry after a chase. He said a lot of crews were on scene doing everything they could to put the fire out.

"There was a feeling of desperation knowing that the fire was at the guys body, I found a piece of drywall and laid it over his body to keep him from being burned," Trooper Kern said.

Lt. Mark Southall said the main focus was getting the man out of the car, before the fire took over completely. He said they called a wrecker who was there in minutes.

"We could hear explosions, and there was popping, and the building did not seem like it was in the best shape, not to mention the fire was getting intense," Lt. Southall said.

Kern said they pulled the car out, and within a couple of minutes, the building collapsed. He said they gave their best effort, but the man inside died once he got to the hospital.

"At the time you maybe don't realize what you're into, you're just doing work, but I think we do more stuff like that than people realize, just becomes another day sometimes," Trooper Kern said.

The troopers said this was a group effort, and they couldn't have done it without help from the other agencies on scene.