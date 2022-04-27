Tulsa Housing Authority To Purge Public Housing Waitlist

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 7:50 am

By: News On 6

Nearly 13,000 applications on the waiting list for public housing in Tulsa will be wiped clean at midnight, and those who are waiting will have to reapply.

This will be the first purge of applications in five years. The Tulsa Housing Authority says in that timeframe, the system has been cluttered by applications with outdated and inaccurate information.

On Thursday night at midnight, applications for Comanche Park, Hewgley Terrace, Mohawk Manor, Seminole Hills and South Haven Manor will all be eliminated. Anyone on those lists will have to re-apply starting Friday.

Officials say it is taking longer to place people in housing because some applications are several years old.

The Tulsa Housing Authority is anticipating a high number of people to re-apply and says the move will make it easier to get people the help they need.

"You might reach out to a dozen people before you're able to reach one who actually needs housing, so now that we have a fresh list with current and up to date information, we'll be able to get those applicants in much more quickly because it removes that process of the requirement to reach out to those who may have that outdated information," said Ginny Hensley from the Tulsa Housing Authority.

The Tulsa Housing Authority says they are bringing in more people to help with the process and answer questions.

The new applications can be found online by Clicking Here.