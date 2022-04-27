Supreme Court To Hear New Case That Could Impact Oklahoma, Tribal Law Enforcement

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 10:55 am

The final case to be argued before the Supreme Court in its 2021-22 term — and the last of Justice Stephen Breyer’s career — is Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, a follow-up to the 2020 McGirt decision with significant implications for public safety in Oklahoma and potentially the entire country.

The state brought the case in the hope that the Court would agree to reconsider McGirt in its entirety, the state arguing that the 5-4 ruling that Congress never disestablished tribal reservations in Oklahoma has resulted in a patchwork of inconsistent law enforcement in eastern Oklahoma and many crimes going unpunished altogether. But the justices agreed only to answer a much more narrow question: whether the state has the authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country.

“Look, the law and facts are on our side,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. in an interview Wednesday, “but anytime we go in front of the Supreme Court to defend tribal sovereignty, the stakes are always high. In this case, it could have implications across Indian country, in terms of criminal jurisdiction, and so it’s important that we win, but I believe we will win.”



