Tulsa City Council Tours New District 7 Fire Station In SE Tulsa

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 4:15 pm

Tulsa city councilors took a bus tour around district 7 on Wednesday.

The new first station 33 near 41st and 129th East Avenue was the first stop on the tour. “We haven’t built a station in quite a while and this station is going to have some bays that are going to be a little more efficient for us. The entries in the station have some contamination entry-ways to help reduce our cancer and carcinogens to our firefighters," said Deputy Chief Chuck French.

He said the new fire station will mean quicker response times and it will have a tanker. “A lot of our rural cities have tanker trucks and they use them for a lot of their wildland fires. So we’ll be able to actually contribute to that and be able to help them with wildland and grass fires," said Deputy Chief French.

The next stop on the tour was Volunteers of America. “We’ve just been looking at different venues across the district. I wanted to bring the councilors here to volunteers across America because it’s a nationwide organization that’s headquartered right here at 61st and Mingo. They serve our community and fill gaps in the community," said Councilor Lori Decter Wright.

The goal of the tours is to highlight different areas of town so the councilors can see areas that need improvement, like the 60-acre area near 71st Street and Highway 169. “We’re going to have to do some infrastructure and we’ll probably be looking for public, private partnerships as we do in other park projects in the city. So other than just really making an announcement that we got the land, we’re in the very early stages," said Decter Wright.

She said even though they weren't able to make it out to the potential park area Wednesday, they'll tour that area in the future when they have more time.