Tulsa Homeless Shelter Fears Closure Due To Sudden Rent Increase

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 9:49 pm

A Tulsa shelter that helps the homeless is in a panic after its rent almost doubled. They're worried the additional cost may force them to close. The Merchant Tulsa is calling this an emergency and is scrambling to find people and businesses willing to partner with them before the month is over.

The shelter has been at 6th and Peoria for 5 years helping the homeless, but now the nonprofit worries it may not have a place to call home. "We want to be there to help them," said Paul Schmidt.

Paul Schimdt said the company that owns the property has never raised his rent, but given the economy, he knew it might go up -- but not by $2,400. "Punch to the gut," said Schimdt.

Schimdt went to renew his lease this week and learned rent increased 70 percent, from $3,400 to $5,800 a month. They have until the end of the week to make a decision.

"I'm scared to sign a contract that I don't have funding for," said Schimdt. Schimdt doesn't fault his landlord and said insurance and interest rates have skyrocketed. "Just the stuff she's having to spend to keep the building going for us to be in it," said Schimdt.

The Merchant Tulsa is searching for community partnerships, but funding has already slowed down. "Gas is higher. Groceries are higher," said Schimdt.

Schmidt said the need in this area is growing fast. "It's just where we've been and where we kind of feel we need to stay and be," said Schimdt.

He said they help with ID issues, medical support, mental health, housing solutions, employment and provide food. He said they offer something most shelters don't. "We don't care if you're high, you're drunk," said Schimdt. "[A] guy came to me today and said, you know, if I'd had a gun last night, I'd have ended it."

During the last snow storm, a guy fell asleep on their chairs. "We figured out he had OD'd," said Schimdt. "If he had not come to us as a no barrier shelter, it was 13 degrees outside. He would've frozen to death that night."

If not here, Schmidt worries, where? Click here to learn how to help The Merchant Tulsa.