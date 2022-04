Thursday, April 28th 2022, 10:03 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Reading Partners Prepares For 2nd Annual 'Booked Up For Summer' Celebration

Reading Partners is a national non-profit that tutors children and helps them advance their reading skills through one-on-one mentoring.

This weekend, they are having their second annual "Booked Up For Summer" celebration event.

Heather Kawlra, Reading Partners' Tulsa Executive Director, joined the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to discuss the celebration.