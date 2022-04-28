Thursday, April 28th 2022, 10:09 am

Broken Arrow Public Schools To Host Forum About Opening New 8th-Grade Academy

Broken Arrow Public Schools will host a community forum to talk about opening a new eighth-grade academy.

The district says the plan is to open the new school for the 2024 school year.

A new middle school was approved through a 2015 bond issue.

Deputy Superintendent Doctor Karla Dyess says after reviewing the needs of its students over the past year, the district determined an eighth-grade academy would accommodate its growing student body better than a traditional middle school for grades sixth through eight.

The district is hosting a forum on Thursday and one next Tuesday, to talk about the project.

The district is encouraging families to attend at least one of the forums so they can learn more about the eighth-grade academy.

Both forums will take place at 6 p.m. at the Sequoyah Middle School gym in Broken Arrow.

The forum on May 3rd will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel for those who can’t attend in person.