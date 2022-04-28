Tree Pollen Causing Allergy Issues Across Green Country

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 6:35 pm

The trees that give "Green Country" that name also make a lot of people uncomfortable this time of year, when trees spread the first pollen of the season. The Allergy Clinic of Tulsa is busy with patients suffering symptoms triggered by the high pollen counts.

“Usually the symptoms that a person will get are runny nose, itchy, watery eyes, congestion, sneezing, post nasal drip - the sensation of something dripping in a person's throat” said Dr Brandon Humble.

The clinic monitors pollen in the air, and reports high levels now from Oak, Boxelder and Maple, Ash, Mulberry and Pine.

“It’s more common that people will be allergic to two or three, but often we'll bring a person in for testing and find they're allergic to all of them” said Humble.

Grass pollen usually peaks in May, while ragweed comes out in August. Dr. Humble said "Certainly between now and when grass season takes over in May and June, for a lot of people this is a miserable time."

