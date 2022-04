Friday, April 29th 2022, 12:12 pm

By: News On 6

Mayfest is just around the corner and we're getting a preview of what to expect this year. We're happy to welcome one of the organizers Heather Pingry from AHHA Tulsa to talk about this year's festivities. Mayfest will be the weekend of May 6-8 for free in the Tulsa Arts District.