Saturday, April 30th 2022, 9:45 pm

By: News On 6

Local Celebrities Help Raise Money For 'The Center' In Tulsa

A nonprofit that helps people with physical challenges teamed up with some local celebrities for a charity event on Saturday.

The celebrities played a horse match-up challenge, shooting hoops to raise money for 'The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges'.

People sponsored the celebrities for the fundraiser.

'The Center' provides programs and opportunities for those living with physical challenges.

Organizers said they passed their goal of $30,000 and reached $50,000!