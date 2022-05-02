Tulsa Transit Offering Free Rides Through End Of June

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 7:08 pm

Tulsa Transit is offering free rides on its fixed routes for the next couple of months.

For many, a return to the office comes at the same time as a dramatic rise in gas prices and Tulsa Transit wants to help.

“My team and I got together and were like, how can we help the community, when it comes to not only killing two birds with one stone,” said Scott Marr, the General Manager for Tulsa Transit.

The goal of the promotional event is to bring in more riders after a recent decline.

“Post-COVID numbers, when it comes to ridership, were about 40, 50 percent less than pre-COVID numbers when it comes to riding the bus. We see this as an opportunity for people, one, to save money and the other for them to get on our bus and increase our ridership,” said Marr.

Marr anticipates that ridership will increase by about 20 to 25 percent as a result.

He said he wants people to know that they can trust the bus to get anywhere they need to go, both in Tulsa and in surrounding suburbs like Jenks and Broken Arrow.

“Try transit,” Marr said. “We have a safe, reliable transportation that gets you to work, gets you to the grocery store, gets you to a friend’s house, and let us take the wheel.”

Marr hopes this program will get people to be more enthusiastic about Tulsa Transit.

“I want the city of Tulsa to get excited that there is an opportunity here to hop on our bus and give us the opportunity to take you from point A to point B,” said Marr.

You can take advantage of free rides until June 30th.