Sunday, May 1st 2022, 9:21 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa police said a motorcycle rider might lose an arm after a serious crash on Highway 169 Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened near the northbound ramp from Hwy 169 to westbound I-244 before 8 a.m.

Officers said the rider hit a guardrail after skidding on gravel and the crash tore the front wheel off the motorcycle.

The man was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his nearly-amputated left arm, plus head and spine injuries.

Police are investigating how the rider crashed.