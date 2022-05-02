Prayer Rally Held By Justice For Greenwood Movement

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 10:33 pm

Supporters of a large Civil Suit say survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have been denied restitution for more than a century.

A court hearing is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Demonstrators held a prayer rally outside of Mount Zion Baptist Church on Sunday.

News On 6 talked to a descendant of the Tulsa Race Massacre who said the city has waited far too long to right this wrong. He wants reparations for survivors and descendants and hopes this court case sets a precedent for years to come.

Related Story: Justice For Greenwood Movement Holds Prayer Rally Ahead Of Monday Hearing

"I am a race massacre descendant, and I didn't choose to be this, and you know I've kept quiet for some years," said Cleo Harris, Black Wall Street Tees and Souvenirs.

Cleo Harris can't keep quiet anymore and said it's a stain on his history that's been whitewashed.

"The blood of our ancestors is still crying out," said Harris.

Harris' great aunt was a Midwife.

"My great grandfather and his brothers rescued her right down here on this street," said Harris.

"They stepped over, you know, dead bodies, just to get my aunt out of here," said Harris.

Harris remembers the pain that never left their eyes and said you can't put a price on that.

"You seen despair. You seen hurt. You seen torment. Things that were torn from her. When I look at her brother, which is my great grandfather, he was bitter," said Harris.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons held a prayer rally ahead Monday's hearing at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

"Oklahoma law says that there is a nuisance and a nuisance is created by a criminal act or something that injures property. If that occurs and it's ongoing, you have a claim. There's no statute of limitations," said Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons.

He aims to take his public nuisance lawsuit against several government agencies, including City of Tulsa to trial.

The civil suit claims the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre threatened the success of future generations by stifling generational wealth and impacting Greenwood's health and safety.

Harris adds, this is a community that already feels like it's constantly playing catch up.

"Give us our land back. That's reparations. Give us the keys and walk away," said Harris. "I don't see Black Wall Street. I see White Wall Street."

The case calls for a victims' compensation fund, payment of all Greenwood residents' outstanding claims, a scholarship program and immunity from city and county taxes for descendants for a set amount of time, among other things.

"We keep putting a band aid over reparations as a whole to African Americans," said Harris.

One question at the center of this lawsuit is whether or not the City of Tulsa can be held responsible for the massacre under Oklahoma's public nuisance law.

The city is asking for this suit to be dismissed.

City leaders denied commenting, citing pending litigation.



