Justice For Greenwood Movement Holds Prayer Rally Ahead Of Monday Hearing

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 7:04 pm

The Justice For Greenwood Movement is holding a Prayer Rally Sunday evening ahead of Monday's hearing at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

This, as activists seek justice for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons aims to take his public nuisance lawsuit against several government agencies, including the City of Tulsa, to trial.

He claims the massacre threatened the success of future generations by staining their history, stifling generational wealth, and impacting the health and safety of the Greenwood community.

