TPS Extends Application Deadline For Teacher Corps Program

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 8:08 am

Tulsa Public Schools is extending the deadline for people to apply for the district’s Teacher Corps program.

The Teacher Corps program is a six-week training program which prepares teachers to enter the classroom.

Corps members who complete the tuition-free program and meet employment requirements are eligible to earn a full teacher’s salary and benefits when they start teaching.

The Teacher Corps program started back in the Summer of 2018, and has since expanded to cover teachers interested in special education and early childhood education.

Starting this year, future educators can also get certified to teach in select middle and high schools.

Corps members are also paid for completing program requirements, and have an opportunity to earn up to 10 thousand dollars during their time in the program.

The application deadline is now through Wednesday, June 1.

If you are interested in applying for the Teacher Corps program, you can learn more by Clicking Here.







