Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 8:28 am

Tulsa City Leaders To Break Ground On New Gilcrease Museum Building

Tulsa city leaders will break ground on a new, state-of-the-art building for the Gilcrease Museum on Tuesday.

This building will feature 91,000 square feet of exhibition space, replacing the previous museum. The buildings, which were part of the earlier museum were torn down earlier this year.

Construction on the new building will start this summer and is expected to take two to three years.

This renovation is an $83.6 million capital expansion project which is part of the Vision Tulsa package passed by voters back in 2016.

The City of Tulsa and the Gilcrease Museum say the renovated museum could attract an additional 500,000 visitors to Tulsa each year.

Leaders say this museum will have the capacity to host larger, traveling exhibits.

In addition to the facility, the project would include 14 miles of biking and hiking trails.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear will attend Tuesday's event.

The groundbreaking will take place at 1 p.m.