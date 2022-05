Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 8:36 am

By: News On 6

Driver Crashes Into Ditch Near 81st, S Mingo

Storms that swept through Green Country on Monday afternoon made for some slick conditions for drivers.

Emergency crews responded after a driver crashed into a ditch near 81st and South Mingo.

A tow truck was eventually able to pull the truck out.

The is currently no word on if anyone was injured.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.