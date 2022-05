Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 10:45 am

By: News On 6

Watch: TU Basketball Coach Eric Konkol Discusses The Future Of The Program

The University of Tulsa men's basketball program has started a new chapter with former Louisiana Tech head coach, and former Golden Hurricane Grad Assistant, Eric Konkol.

Coach Konkol joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to talk about the future of the program.