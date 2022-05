Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 10:52 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Man Visits Towns Named 'Cleveland' In 13 US States

How many Clevelands could you name?

Well, one man made it his goal to visit all 13 states with a city named Cleveland.

Cleveland, Ohio native and social media influencer Joey Kinsley, aka "Sir Yacht" on Instagram and TikTok, just finished his Cleveland World Tour.

Kinsley joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to discuss his adventure.