Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 5:21 pm

By: News On 6

Some popular Broadway Tours are heading to Tulsa next year. Celebrity Attractions said its upcoming Broadway season starts in November with the musical 'Six,' followed by the 50th anniversary tour of 'Jesus Christ Superstar.'

'Hamilton,' 'Ain't Too Proud' and Disney's 'The Lion King' will also stop by Tulsa. All shows will be at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Season tickets will be available this summer and individual tickets will go on sale closer to the show date.