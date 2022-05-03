Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Receives Grant To Combat Underage Drinking

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 6:18 pm

Tulsa County Deputies will be cracking down on underage drinking using undercover, underage volunteers. The Sheriff's Office has received a $10,000 grant called "Too Much To Lose" to help them make sure businesses are following the law.

Tulsa County Deputies said underage drinking is a growing problem, and that's why deputies are taking a proactive approach to stopping it. "If we are reactive on this then it is too late. It's too late and somebody can get hurt. We are trying to prevent people from getting hurt. We are trying to prevent kids from getting addicted to alcohol, we are trying to prevent adults who already may be addicted, from furthering that addiction,” said Sergeant Lamont Hill with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies will be taking a group of volunteers who are 18 to 20 years old, to different places in Tulsa County so they can try to buy alcohol. If the business serves them, then the business could get a ticket. But more important than that, it is to make sure everyone knows the rules.

"Stopping the problem at the root, at the base this time around instead of trying to hammer businesses. We are focusing on education, trying to educate them on here's what you want to look for, you don't want to sell to somebody. You know ID's have changed twice since we last did this grant,” said Hill.

Deputies said underage drinking is a bigger problem now than it used to, because a lot of underage people make themselves look older so they’re not asked to show their ID. They also want to make sure businesses aren't overserving people.

"It's a big problem because kids, they'll drink, then they will drive and its the same thing with adults. You overconsume, then you drive and you put innocent people in danger out there,” said Hill.

The sheriff's office plans to apply for more grant funding so they can continue this program past June.