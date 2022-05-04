Tulsans React To Leaked SCOTUS Documents About Roe V. Wade

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 9:27 pm

Tulsans are reacting after leaked documents suggest the US Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, letting states decide whether abortions are legal or not.

Some pro-life groups are praising the possibility. However, those against it, held a rally at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Activist Carmen WhiteEagle said it takes away a woman's choice, forcing her to give birth. "Forced birth is going to create as many discarded children as many CPS cases as Oklahoma has which is extremely high. It's going to drive that through the roof. An unwanted child is going to be an abused child," said WhiteEagle.

If the ruling becomes final, it would put decisions about abortion access back in the hands of the states. WhiteEagle said abortions are common among women. She said taking that away is taking away safe healthcare.

"If we don't have safe, affordable, and legal abortions, then we're going to have illegal, unsafe, and unsanitary abortions. They're still going to happen." said WhiteEagle.

Pro-life groups said the possibility of Roe versus Wade being overturned is something they've hoped would happen for a long time. "As a catholic I would say that I've spent most of my life praying that our country would one day receive every child as a gift," said Sartorius.

Deacon Kevin Sartorius said Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma would take on a greater responsibility. He said the church will continue to have resources and programs available for crisis pregnancies and support for mothers.

"It may be that their need is that they don't know how they're going to afford diapers and baby clothes and car seats. We have all of those things, and we can provide those for people," said Sartorius.