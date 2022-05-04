Broken Arrow Volunteer Saves Supplies To Donate To Organizations In Need

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 9:44 pm

A Broken Arrow man is helping pets and people all over Green Country after learning stores were throwing out pet food and supplies. He asked if he could take the pet food instead of seeing it go to waste.

Terry Berg has been "rescuing" dog and cat food and supplies from places like Southern Agriculture to give to organizations in need, and said his mission keeps on growing.

Inside a massive warehouse full of pet food, Terry Berg finds a place for items that would have been thrown away. "These bags are torn so we can't resell it."

Employees load up the ripped and torn bags and send Terry on his way until next time. Terry said he was taking a tour of the food bank a few years ago and saw some pet food that was headed to the dumpster.

He was told the bags were opened or ripped and couldn't be given to people, so Terry offered to take the bags and called his church to help. "Our first month we did 1,500 pounds of pet food," he said. "We take the torn bags, put them in Ziplock gallon bags."

The food, litter and other supplies come from places like Walmart and Winco foods. After volunteers at the church bag everything up, they send it off to organizations all over Green Country.

"It goes to four or five animal rescue groups," he said. It also goes to a domestic violence shelter. "For the women with the clothes on their back and their pet," said Terry.

Along with food pantries, food goes to a homeless outreach group, a McAlester prison where prisoners train service dogs, and more. "We’ve rescued between 50,000 to 60,000 pounds of pet food in 2 years," he said.

Terry is excited to see his simple idea continue to grow. "You can either wear out or rust out," he said.