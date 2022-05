Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 7:53 am

Tulsa police arrested a man after a stabbing near I-44 and Memorial on Tuesday night.

According to police, two men got into an argument and both pulled out knives and started fighting.

Police say both refused to go to the hospital and did not want to cooperate with police.

One of the men was arrested on an unrelated warrant.