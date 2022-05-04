Google Expected To Announce Another Investment Into Mayes County Data Center

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 10:33 am

Senior executives from Google are expected to make an announcement about another investment into the company’s facility in Mayes County. Specific details will be shared in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

In April, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced plans to invest $9.5 billion into its offices and data centers across the country, creating an additional 12 thousand jobs. The data center near Pryor will be a part of the investment.

The tech giant’s facility in Mayes County opened in 2011. In 2012, the first expansion happened with a $700 million investment and the construction of a four-story data center.

Three other expansions have happened to the facility, with the last coming in 2019. The company says it has awarded more than $3 million in grants to Oklahoma nonprofits and schools since arriving in the state.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and other leaders will be in attendance for the announcement.