Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 2:30 pm

By: News On 6

Downtown Tulsa Streets To Close For Mayfest

A number of streets around the Tulsa Arts District will be closed beginning Wednesday evening as Mayfest prepares to get underway on Friday.

The traffic issue may cause problems for Downtown Tulsa drivers until the streets reopen Sunday evening.

