Muskogee Public Schools Transitions Students To Virtual Leaning Due To Flooding

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 6:13 am

By: Gabe Castillo

Significant flooding has impacted parts of Muskogee on Thursday morning.

Muskogee Public Schools has announced that it will transition students to virtual learning on Thursday, May 5.

Officials say the decision was made due to flooding in Muskogee school.

School officials advise parents to check their "Schoology" and school email for details on assignments and directions for teachers.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.