Tulsa County Leaders Warn Drivers About Potential Flooding

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 8:49 am

Tulsa County leaders say the phrase they want everyone to remember is "turn around, don't drown."

The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency says anyone driving in Tulsa on Thursday should stay away from creeks or anywhere that is prone to flooding.

They also say you have to be extra careful at night, but especially in dim-lit or rural areas because a flooded road could look like just a big puddle.

Joseph Kralicek is the agency's Executive Director and says not to underestimate the amount of water there is on the road.

He says any misjudgment on a driver's end, could lead to a disastrous situation.

"Six inches of moving water will float a car and remove a vehicle off the road," Kralicek said. "So, it really does not take a lot of water to cross that road to put you in a bad situation, put your life at risk plus the lives of our first responder community at risk.

Kralicek says thankfully, the city is built to withstand the amount of rain that is forecasted to come down, so the biggest thing is to always stay overly cautious when driving.