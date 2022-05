Thursday, May 5th 2022, 10:42 am

By: News On 6

The Bob Dylan Center opens to the public in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday, May 10.

News On 6's Leanne Taylor was able to go in ahead of the grand opening to offer a sneak peek inside. She also spoke with the center's director, Steven Jenkins, about the grand opening.

The Bob Dylan Center will host its grand opening on Tuesday, May 10 at 8:30 a.m.

