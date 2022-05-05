High Water In Bixby Blocks Streets, Floods Several Homes

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 4:28 pm

Storms dumped several inches of water in some areas of Bixby.

High water has blocked roads and flooded some homes. The largest area of flooded homes in Tulsa County was where the water of Duck Creek couldn't drain fast enough into the Arkansas River pushing water into a nearby neighborhood. In low-lying Bixby, where flooding has been a chronic problem, this neighborhood flooded, but the damage was moderate.

Two houses near 211th and Yale are surrounded by water and neighbors helped the people living there get out and get some belongings. Duck Creek is out of its banks at 202nd and Sheridan, and at 195th and Memorial and is blocking those roads.

County workers are posted on the roads to prevent people from driving around the barricades. The water is several feet deep.

"We've lived out here 2 years and this is as high as I've seen it. We've got pecan orchards all back there and they're all underwater," said Ron King who lives in the area.



