Tulsa Police Search For Man Accused Of Assaulting 77-Year-Old Woman

Friday, May 6th 2022, 6:12 pm

By: News On 6

Breaking News Update 6:04 p.m. 5/6/2022:

TPD officers are searching for Elga Harper in the Regency Park neighborhood in Tulsa. Harper spent the night in a residence near 4900 South 87th East Avenue, police said. Harper was last seem walking west from 5100 South Memorial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday dressed in dark clothing, work boots and a backpack. Officers believe Harper will look for vulnerable people and warn that he may approach residents and ask to stay overnight. Officers urge residents and anyone else with information to call 911.





Breaking News Update 1:40 p.m. 5/6/2022:

Tulsa police are asking the public to be on the lookout after a suspect in a violent sexual assault case, involving an elderly woman, was spotted in Tulsa.

According to TPD, officers received word of a possible sighting of 40-year-old Elga Harper in the area of 51st and memorial.

Police ask anyone who sees Harper to call 911.





Tulsa Police are asking for help finding the man accused of assaulting a 77-year-old woman in her home on Wednesday night.

Police say they are looking for Elga Harper.

According to police, the victim had hired Harper in the past as a handyman, so when he knocked on her door, she answered.

They say Harper tied up the woman, strangled her and assaulted her.

Officers say she suffered bruises all over her arms, legs and neck plus two swollen, black eyes and broken blood vessels in her eyes along with a cut on her forehead that required surgery.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911.