Friday, May 6th 2022, 10:38 am

By: News On 6

Portion Of Road Washed-Out In Sequoyah County, Near Lake Tenkiller

A portion of Indian road between Paradise Hill and Keys near Lake Tenkiller is washed-out due to the recent storms.

The washed-out road is in Sequoyah County, southeast of Muskogee.

Officials say the hole is 30 feet wide and 50 feet deep.

There is currently no word on how long it will take to repair the road.





