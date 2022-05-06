Mother Road Market Kicks Off 8-Week Scavenger Hunt Along Route 66

Friday, May 6th 2022, 1:06 pm

By: News On 6

Mother Road Market kicked off an eight-week scavenger hunt along Route 66. "It is definitely something you can participate in without traveling very far from home," said Elizabeth Frame Ellison.

She said you'll need to sign up to get the clues through email. Each Thursday new clues for the hiding spots are revealed. “It’s a great memory to experience the hunt and have something to take home. It kind of looks like a challenge coin that’s a big collection item in the military and you know bragging rights are always great," said Frame Ellison.

Ellison said this is a way to learn about the historic highway. “So all of the places as hidden at local businesses or local non-profits or local hot spots and so as soon as the medallion is found and we award the prize, we also will highlight that local business," said Ellison.

Each week until June 23rd, one coin will be hidden somewhere between Tulsa and Oklahoma City. If you find the medallion you can win a $50 gift card to Mother Road Market. “A lot of families participated in the first year. We had some friend groups last year. So we’re always excited to have new people from inside and outside Oklahoma participate," said Ellison.

For more information or to sign up, Click Here.



