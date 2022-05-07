Bixby High School Athletes Rescue Teen Driver After Car Crashes Into Pond

Friday, May 6th 2022, 10:29 pm

Two Bixby High School athletes came to the rescue when a teenage driver had a medical issue Monday and crashed into a pond near 121st and Memorial.

Witnesses reported a white car was in the far inside lane heading east when suddenly, it jumped four lanes and drove into the pond.

Brody Duffel and Joey Toma were on their way home from football practice when they saw the crash.

"We pulled over and hopped out and asked him, 'You going in?' He's like, 'Yep,' and so he can see him start throwing his clothes off,” explained Joey.

While Joey called 911, Brody jumped in, followed by another good Samaritan.

"I was able to pull that door open and, luckily, before too much water pressure got on it, so I pulled the door open and she kind of fell out of the car and into the other guy, and we were able to pull her up and get her up on the bank," said Brody.

The Bixby sophomores used social media to find the driver, 16-year-old Catie Copenhaver, who is a junior at Victory Christian School.

Only News On 6 was there when the driver met the teenage boys who helped save her life.

“Thank you for helping and thank you for recording that,” Catie told Joey and Brody. “The recording was very helpful."

Catie said she is grateful for no injuries and for kind strangers.

“You could have just watched my car go and just been like, 'Oh, that sucks,’ but you acted, and that's what's really special,” Catie said to Joey and Brody.

These high school students and their families have formed new friendships and are reminding us all of an important lesson.

"If you see something, do something even if it's helping somebody out by calling the police or calling 911,” said Brody.

Because of their heroic actions, Joey and Brody will be honored at Bixby Public Schools' Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 9.