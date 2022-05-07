TPD: Woman Dies At Hospital After Dispute With Man Leads To Shooting

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 4:44 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting at a home where children were present on Saturday.

According to Lt. Brandon Watkins, a man and woman were arguing over child custody and eventually, the man shot the woman multiple times.

The shooting happened in Tulsa near N. 97th E. Ave. and E. Admiral Pl. around noon.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police said two children were in the house during the shooting, but they were not injured.

Police have not released the suspects name but say they know who he is and are searching for him.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.